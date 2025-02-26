Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 26, 2025: Warm start at 26.7 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.69 °C on February 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.7 °C and a maximum of 29.76 °C.

Published26 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.69 °C on February 26, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.7 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 49% with a wind speed of 49 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:43 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 397.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 27, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 27.2 °C and a maximum of 30.41 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 48%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Mumbai, the AQI today is 397.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 27, 202528.69Sky is clear
February 28, 202529.48Sky is clear
March 1, 202528.88Broken clouds
March 2, 202528.40Few clouds
March 3, 202528.60Broken clouds
March 4, 202529.25Broken clouds
March 5, 202529.54Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai29.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.92 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.73 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.82 °C Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
