Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 27, 2025: Warm start at 26.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.5 °C on February 27, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.99 °C and a maximum of 30.17 °C.

Published27 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 29.5 °C on February 27, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.99 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 50% with a wind speed of 50 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:43 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 315.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 28, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.89 °C and a maximum of 28.93 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Mumbai, the AQI today is 315.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 28, 202529.50Sky is clear
March 1, 202528.93Few clouds
March 2, 202528.46Sky is clear
March 3, 202528.56Sky is clear
March 4, 202528.80Scattered clouds
March 5, 202530.32Scattered clouds
March 6, 202529.39Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.83 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.4 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru28.12 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.52 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad33.23 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
