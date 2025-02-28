Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.41 °C on February 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.98 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 52% with a wind speed of 52 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:43 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 280.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.3 °C and a maximum of 28.76 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 51%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Mumbai is 280.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 1, 2025 28.41 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 28.63 Few clouds March 3, 2025 28.81 Few clouds March 4, 2025 29.00 Overcast clouds March 5, 2025 30.34 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 29.45 Broken clouds March 7, 2025 30.70 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.74 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.75 °C Light rain