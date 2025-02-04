Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.5 °C on February 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 25.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 57% with a wind speed of 57 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:33 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.01 °C and a maximum of 26.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 25.50 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 25.59 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 26.27 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 27.64 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 27.37 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 27.08 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 26.45 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds