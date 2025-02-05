Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 5, 2025: Warm start at 23.06 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.58 °C on February 5, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.06 °C and 26.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:33 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 162.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.81 °C and a maximum of 27.55 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 42%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 162.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 25.58 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 26.64 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 27.98 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 27.94 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 28.02 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 27.06 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 26.25 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear