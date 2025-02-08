Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.44 °C on February 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.99 °C and 27.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 62% with a wind speed of 62 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:35 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 342.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 342.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.42 °C and a maximum of 27.94 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 53%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.In Mumbai, the AQI today is 342.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 9, 2025 26.44 Sky is clear February 10, 2025 27.81 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 27.45 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 27.15 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 27.10 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 26.64 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 27.10 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.44 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.34 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.03 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 21.78 °C Scattered clouds