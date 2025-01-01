Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 24.92 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 24.92 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.95 °C on January 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.92 °C and a maximum of 27.71 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Warm start at 24.92 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.95 °C on January 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.92 °C and 27.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 59% with a wind speed of 59 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 06:12 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.4 °C and a maximum of 28.59 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 2, 202526.95Sky is clear
January 3, 202527.36Sky is clear
January 4, 202526.66Scattered clouds
January 5, 202526.24Overcast clouds
January 6, 202525.66Broken clouds
January 7, 202524.93Sky is clear
January 8, 202524.67Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.63 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.24 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi15.99 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

