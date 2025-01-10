Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.2 °C on January 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 42% with a wind speed of 42 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 331.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.21 °C and a maximum of 24.66 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





In Mumbai, the AQI today is 331.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 25.20 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 24.59 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 24.90 Scattered clouds January 14, 2025 25.59 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 25.53 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 25.89 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 27.00 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear