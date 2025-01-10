Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 10, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.2 °C on January 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 42% with a wind speed of 42 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:17 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.21 °C and a maximum of 24.66 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Mumbai, the AQI today is 331.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.