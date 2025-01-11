Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.45 °C on January 11, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 24.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 59% with a wind speed of 59 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 12, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.24 °C and a maximum of 25.48 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Mumbai is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 24.45 Broken clouds January 13, 2025 24.86 Few clouds January 14, 2025 25.82 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 25.14 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 25.50 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 26.06 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 27.17 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain