Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 11, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.45 °C on January 11, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 24.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 59% with a wind speed of 59 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 12, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.24 °C and a maximum of 25.48 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Mumbai is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 12, 202524.45Broken clouds
January 13, 202524.86Few clouds
January 14, 202525.82Sky is clear
January 15, 202525.14Sky is clear
January 16, 202525.50Broken clouds
January 17, 202526.06Overcast clouds
January 18, 202527.17Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.45 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.9 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.44 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru23.76 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad23.07 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.43 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

