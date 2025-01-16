Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 16, 2025: Warm start at 20.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.71 °C on January 16, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.99 °C and a maximum of 26.12 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.71 °C on January 16, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.99 °C and 26.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 58% with a wind speed of 58 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:21 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 239.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 17, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.67 °C and a maximum of 28.45 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Mumbai is 239.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 25.71 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 27.50 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 27.26 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 27.74 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 27.24 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 26.55 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain