Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 22, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.98 °C on January 22, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 47% with a wind speed of 47 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:25 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 276.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.4 °C and a maximum of 26.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 43%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Mumbai is 276.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 25.98 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 25.88 Broken clouds January 25, 2025 26.20 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 27.00 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 27.79 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.63 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 26.51 Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear