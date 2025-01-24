Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Warm start at 21.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.32 °C on January 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.99 °C and a maximum of 26.94 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.32 °C on January 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:26 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 175.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.93 °C and a maximum of 27.39 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 51%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 175.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 25.32 Scattered clouds January 26, 2025 26.75 Scattered clouds January 27, 2025 27.72 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.46 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 27.02 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 26.49 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 26.19 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear