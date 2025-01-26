Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 27.63 °C on January 26, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.99 °C and 28.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 55% with a wind speed of 55 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:27 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 241.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 241.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 27, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.03 °C and a maximum of 27.35 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 27.63 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 27.16 Few clouds January 29, 2025 26.64 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 26.27 Scattered clouds January 31, 2025 26.82 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 25.70 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 24.43 Overcast clouds



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear