Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.3 °C on January 29, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 26.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 38% with a wind speed of 38 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:29 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 267.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 267.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.49 °C and a maximum of 26.64 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 40%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 26.30 Broken clouds January 31, 2025 26.49 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 25.46 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 24.20 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 25.24 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 24.89 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 24.17 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds