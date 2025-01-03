Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.73 °C on January 3, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.99 °C and a maximum of 28.69 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.73 °C on January 3, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.99 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:13 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 4, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.56 °C and a maximum of 25.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 34%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 4, 202526.73Few clouds
January 5, 202525.43Scattered clouds
January 6, 202525.80Broken clouds
January 7, 202525.01Sky is clear
January 8, 202525.13Sky is clear
January 9, 202526.02Sky is clear
January 10, 202526.24Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on January 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.73 °C Few clouds
Kolkata18.2 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.21 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad24.46 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.25 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.21 °C Overcast clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.