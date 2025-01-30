Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.6 °C on January 30, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:30 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 363.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 31, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.66 °C and a maximum of 25.73 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 52%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





In Mumbai, the AQI today is 363.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 26.60 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 25.62 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 24.38 Few clouds February 3, 2025 25.34 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 25.97 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 25.07 Scattered clouds February 6, 2025 24.08 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear