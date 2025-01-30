Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 30, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.6 °C on January 30, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 26.65 °C.

Published30 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.6 °C on January 30, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 37% with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:30 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 363.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 31, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.66 °C and a maximum of 25.73 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 52%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

In Mumbai, the AQI today is 363.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 31, 202526.60Broken clouds
February 1, 202525.62Broken clouds
February 2, 202524.38Few clouds
February 3, 202525.34Overcast clouds
February 4, 202525.97Overcast clouds
February 5, 202525.07Scattered clouds
February 6, 202524.08Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.6 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata26.0 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.53 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.27 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad26.11 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.38 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.82 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
