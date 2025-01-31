Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 31, 2025: Warm start at 23.98 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.72 °C on January 31, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.98 °C and 25.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 47% with a wind speed of 47 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:30 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 157.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.84 °C and a maximum of 25.33 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 157.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 1, 2025 25.72 Overcast clouds February 2, 2025 24.76 Broken clouds February 3, 2025 25.61 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 25.77 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 25.13 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 26.05 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 26.05 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.72 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.89 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.65 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.19 °C Sky is clear