Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.15 °C on January 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 25.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 52% with a wind speed of 52 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:15 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 199.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.3 °C and a maximum of 25.98 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 37%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.









Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 24.15 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 25.21 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 25.76 Overcast clouds January 10, 2025 25.88 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 25.54 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 25.19 Few clouds January 13, 2025 25.78 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear