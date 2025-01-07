Hello User
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 7, 2025: Warm start at 20.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 7, 2025: Warm start at 20.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.34 °C on January 7, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.99 °C and a maximum of 26.43 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 7, 2025: Warm start at 20.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.34 °C on January 7, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.99 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 44% with a wind speed of 44 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:15 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 170.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.34 °C and a maximum of 26.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 43%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 170.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 8, 202524.34Sky is clear
January 9, 202525.58Broken clouds
January 10, 202525.92Scattered clouds
January 11, 202525.06Overcast clouds
January 12, 202524.80Broken clouds
January 13, 202525.55Overcast clouds
January 14, 202526.30Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.34 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.36 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.34 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru22.87 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.37 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad20.72 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.11 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

