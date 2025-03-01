Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 1, 2025: Warm start at 26.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.06 °C on March 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.73 °C and a maximum of 28.06 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.06 °C on March 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.73 °C and 28.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 57% with a wind speed of 57 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 122.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, March 2, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.03 °C and a maximum of 28.84 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 122.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202528.06Broken clouds
March 3, 202528.84Scattered clouds
March 4, 202528.00Broken clouds
March 5, 202529.66Overcast clouds
March 6, 202529.56Sky is clear
March 7, 202529.69Sky is clear
March 8, 202530.29Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

