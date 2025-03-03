Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 30.24 °C on March 3, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.99 °C and 30.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:44 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 145.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.33 °C and a maximum of 29.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 47%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 145.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 25.99 °C and 30.54 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 30.24 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 29.65 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 28.96 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 29.42 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 28.57 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 28.33 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear