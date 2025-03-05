Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 5, 2025: Warm start at 26.29 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.3 °C on March 5, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.29 °C and a maximum of 29.52 °C.

livemint.com
Published5 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 5, 2025: Warm start at 26.29 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 29.3 °C on March 5, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.29 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 45% with a wind speed of 45 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:45 PM

 

Advertisement

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 127.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.87 °C and a maximum of 30.25 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 127.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 6, 202529.30Sky is clear
March 7, 202529.43Sky is clear
March 8, 202529.83Sky is clear
March 9, 202528.22Sky is clear
March 10, 202527.39Sky is clear
March 11, 202530.24Sky is clear
March 12, 202528.27Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.3 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.4 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru30.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad32.05 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.7 °C Sky is clear
Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 26.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 5, 2025: Warm start at 26.29 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:5 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App