Mumbai Weather: Forecaster issues thunderstorm warning, expect rains in THESE regions
Mumbai Weather: The forecast said that conditions are conducive for a massive thunderstorm in several regions of Maharashtra capital
A day after massive dust storm swept across the parts of Mumbai with heavy rains, independent weather forecaster Mumbai Nowcast issued a Thunderstorm alert on Tuesday. The forecast said that conditions are conducive for a massive thunderstorm in regions like Central Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Badlapur.