Mumbai Weather: Forecaster issues thunderstorm warning, expect rains in THESE regions
Mumbai Weather: Forecaster issues thunderstorm warning, expect rains in THESE regions

Mumbai Weather: The forecast said that conditions are conducive for a massive thunderstorm in several regions of Maharashtra capital

Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday
Massive dust storm along with rains at Vashi area in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday (HT PHOTO)

A day after massive dust storm swept across the parts of Mumbai with heavy rains, independent weather forecaster Mumbai Nowcast issued a Thunderstorm alert on Tuesday. The forecast said that conditions are conducive for a massive thunderstorm in regions like Central Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Badlapur.

“Thunderstorm Alert! Thunderstorm have started popping up east of MMR. Conditions are conducive for Tstorm in Central Mumbai-Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Badlapur. Eastern skies of KDMC will soon see cloud build up. Will update on western Mumbai shortly," a post by Mumbai Nowcast said.

India's nodal weather forecast agency, the Indian Meteorological Department issued no fresh update on Mumbai rains but it has predicted a wet spell and rainfall over the till May 18. “Wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till 18th May, 2024," the IMD said in a post on X. 

“Wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds very likely to continue over Central & East India today and decrease thereafter," it added. 

Earlier, the weather department issued 'Yellow' alert for the Thane and Raigad district and cautioned the residents of the area of thunderstorms and winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph. The wet weather conditions which began in several areas of Mumbai on Monday are expected to remain prevalent on Tuesday. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Published: 14 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST
