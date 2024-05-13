Heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds bring relief from scorching heat in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas.

Bringing a relief from the scorching heat, Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon received heavy rains accompanied with dust storm, lightning, gusty winds and thunder.

The Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

These regions are very likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

According to weather department, Mumbai will receive light rain and thunder showers.

Whereas, an orange alert has been issued for Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50-60 kmph, hail are very likely at isolated places," said weather forecast.

"Heavy to intense rain ahead for the next 2 hours in Thane & Palghar, Kalyan, Badlapur and interiors. Advisable for residents to stay indoors. Wind speeds will be very high and massive near 40-50 kmph. More intense rain in Interiors," Rushikesh Agre, an independent meteorologist, posted on X.

Some districts of Marathwada are likely to witness thundershowers at many places, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph), light to moderate rain.

Several X users also took to microblogging site to share photos and videos of rain and dusty winds.

