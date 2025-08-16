Mumbai Weather: IMD issues RED alert due to heavy rainfall, more showers likely tomorrow | Check forecast

The IMD on Saturday issued a red alert for Mumbai as the city continued to face heavy rainfall, leaving several areas waterlogged.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of up to 40 kmph and said heavy rains ( more than 15 mm per hour) were very likely over the Mumbai Suburban area today.

A red alert was also issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed,Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts in Maharashtra.

The weather department issued a forecast of “Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with Extremely Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Vidarbha.”

The rainfall is likely to continue tomorrow as the IMD predicted Mumbai rains till August 19, issuing an orange alert.

BMC urges citizens to not step out Taking note of the incessant rains, the BMC appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes.

“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. In case of any need, for assistance or official information, please contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s main control room at 1916 and cooperate with the municipal administration,” it said in a warning.

The municipal corporation said all its staff and systems are working on ground to control the situation.

“Special attention is being given to critical services such as the rainwater drainage system, sewage system, and pumping stations, with necessary measures being promptly implemented to ensure there are no disruptions in the drainage of rainwater,” it said.

The downpour began around 1 am and continued into the early hours of the day, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas of the western and eastern suburbs, including Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Chunabhatti, Aarey, Andheri, Kings Circle, Malad, and Goregaon, among others.

Two dead in landslide Two persons were killed in the Virkholi area due to a landslide triggered by the Mumbai rains. The incident occurred at 2:39 am at Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli Parksite, officials said.

Soil and stones from a nearby hillock collapsed on a hut, injuring four persons, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Two of them were declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Over 200 mm rain in several districts, transport hit Vikroli, located in the eastern suburbs of Mumvau, recorded the highest rainfall at 248.5 mm, followed by Santacruz, Sion, and Juhu. The IMD said many other parts of Mumbai recorded more than 200mm of rainfall.

The waterlogging caused traffic to come to a standstill.

The suburban train services were also severely affected due to waterlogging on tracks at several locations on the Central and Western Railway lines. The downpour led to tracks being submerged at Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup on the main line, and Wadala, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar and Kurla on the Harbour Line.