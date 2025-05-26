Mumbai weather: Local trains delayed, traffic disrupted, flights diverted as heavy rains, waterlogging paralyses city

Mumbai local trains were running late, while traffic and flight services were disrupted as heavy rainfall lashed the Maharashtra capital on Monday. Heavy waterlogging following incessant rainfall left the Mumbai and its suburb to a stand still.

For the commuters, here's an update on local trains, traffic and flights services to and from Mumbai:

Mumbai Local trains: Mumbai Division — Central Railway said that due to heavy rains in Mumbai suburban section, "local train services are running with cautious Speed."

The Mumbai Division said that some local services were short terminated at Kurla Dadar and Parel due to water logging between Byculla-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). They were returning as special trains.

Harbour Line services were restored and running with “cautious speed.”

Meanwhile, Up and Down Harbour Line services between Vadala Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Masjid station, the Central Railway said.

Mumbai traffic Traffic movement was disrupted in several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rainfall.