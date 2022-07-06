Mumbai weather prediction: July 2022 could break all-time record, says forecaster2 min read . 10:46 AM IST
- Mumbai has accumulated 463mm of deluge in the last 5 days according to Skymet.
Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and Skymet, a private weather forecaster has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs in the month of July.
Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and Skymet, a private weather forecaster has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs in the month of July.
The financial capital which has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last couple of days has seen the city pile up 124mm of rainfall in 24-hour time period. Mumbai has accumulated 463mm of deluge in the last 5 days according to Skymet.
The financial capital which has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last couple of days has seen the city pile up 124mm of rainfall in 24-hour time period. Mumbai has accumulated 463mm of deluge in the last 5 days according to Skymet.
In the first 5 days of the month, the financial capital has crossed the halfway mark with a monthly average of 840.7mm in July.According to the private forecaster predicted that the city is going to receive more rainfall over the next 10 days with small breaks in between.
In the first 5 days of the month, the financial capital has crossed the halfway mark with a monthly average of 840.7mm in July.According to the private forecaster predicted that the city is going to receive more rainfall over the next 10 days with small breaks in between.
The airport observatory at Santa Cruz in Mumbai has already breached the 100mm mark in 24 hour thrice, on 1, 2 and 5 July. Rail, road and air operations will be hit to the inconvenience of ‘Mumbaikars’ for the next few days.
The airport observatory at Santa Cruz in Mumbai has already breached the 100mm mark in 24 hour thrice, on 1, 2 and 5 July. Rail, road and air operations will be hit to the inconvenience of ‘Mumbaikars’ for the next few days.
"More showers of same intensity, almost ceaseless during the day are likely for the city and suburbs. Incessant rains will lead to disruption in connectivity and inundation of low lying areas. Astronomical high tide with wave height of about 4 meter at around 4 PM, will add to the huge splash being continuously experienced over the last 24 hour," according to Skymet.
"More showers of same intensity, almost ceaseless during the day are likely for the city and suburbs. Incessant rains will lead to disruption in connectivity and inundation of low lying areas. Astronomical high tide with wave height of about 4 meter at around 4 PM, will add to the huge splash being continuously experienced over the last 24 hour," according to Skymet.
Heavy rains will continue over and around Mumbai for the next 12 hour. Moderate showers will lash during the night as well, with short breaks in between. Tomorrow could be shade better than today, but only to escalate and expand later on 7 July. Extremely heavy rains are likely on 07th, 08th, and 9 July with peak intensity on 8 July. Alarmingly heavy rains will disturb communication and connectivity.
Heavy rains will continue over and around Mumbai for the next 12 hour. Moderate showers will lash during the night as well, with short breaks in between. Tomorrow could be shade better than today, but only to escalate and expand later on 7 July. Extremely heavy rains are likely on 07th, 08th, and 9 July with peak intensity on 8 July. Alarmingly heavy rains will disturb communication and connectivity.
The island city received an average 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
The island city received an average 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)