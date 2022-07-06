Heavy rains will continue over and around Mumbai for the next 12 hour. Moderate showers will lash during the night as well, with short breaks in between. Tomorrow could be shade better than today, but only to escalate and expand later on 7 July. Extremely heavy rains are likely on 07th, 08th, and 9 July with peak intensity on 8 July. Alarmingly heavy rains will disturb communication and connectivity.

