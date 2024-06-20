Mumbai weather: Rain brings relief from scorching heat; check forecast for city, Thane and Palghar districts

  • In a forecast warning for next five day, the RMC said that Mumbai city is likely to received heavy rainfall at a few places.

Livemint
Updated09:37 PM IST
Pedestrians during rains at Koperkhairne Market in Navi Mumbai.
Pedestrians during rains at Koperkhairne Market in Navi Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)

Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai, adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Thursday brought much needed relief from the scorching heat.

According to BMC, from 8am to 6pm, the Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai received 12.46 mm and the Western Suburbs received 7.75 mm of rainfall.

The maximum city also saw sporadic incidents of fall of tree branches, short circuits and collapse of walls.

Meanwhile, thane city received 35.51 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. There were sporadic incidents of fall of tree branches in the city.

Also Read | No heatwaves in country till Monday: IMD

Tree falls in Thane

A 33-year-old firefighter was injured, and two vehicles were damaged after a tree fell following heavy rains in Thane's Savarkar Nagar on Thursday.

Heavy rains in Palghar

A bridge in Manor was submerged and the movement between Wada and Manor remained affected due to flooding of the Surya river in Palghar.

Also Read | When will monsoon hit Delhi, NCR? IMD shares big update

Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, on Thursday issued a yellow rain alert for Mumbai city and orange for neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

In a forecast warning for the next five days, the RMC said that Mumbai city is likely to receive heavy rainfall in a few places.

Whereas, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts on Thursday.

Also Read | Robbery at Anupam Kher’s office in Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road | Watch

Forecast for Friday

 

The RMC has issued yellow alert for Thane and Palghar on Friday

Whereas, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain for the next four days.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city & suburbs," said RMC in a forecast for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree Celcius and 26 degree Celcius.

This time, the monsoon in the city arrived nearly two days ahead of schedule.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai weather: Rain brings relief from scorching heat; check forecast for city, Thane and Palghar districts

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue