Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai, adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Thursday brought much needed relief from the scorching heat.

According to BMC, from 8am to 6pm, the Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai received 12.46 mm and the Western Suburbs received 7.75 mm of rainfall.

The maximum city also saw sporadic incidents of fall of tree branches, short circuits and collapse of walls.

Meanwhile, thane city received 35.51 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. There were sporadic incidents of fall of tree branches in the city.

Tree falls in Thane A 33-year-old firefighter was injured, and two vehicles were damaged after a tree fell following heavy rains in Thane's Savarkar Nagar on Thursday.

Heavy rains in Palghar A bridge in Manor was submerged and the movement between Wada and Manor remained affected due to flooding of the Surya river in Palghar.

Forecast The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, on Thursday issued a yellow rain alert for Mumbai city and orange for neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

In a forecast warning for the next five days, the RMC said that Mumbai city is likely to receive heavy rainfall in a few places.

Whereas, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts on Thursday.

Forecast for Friday

The RMC has issued yellow alert for Thane and Palghar on Friday

Whereas, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain for the next four days.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city & suburbs," said RMC in a forecast for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree Celcius and 26 degree Celcius.

This time, the monsoon in the city arrived nearly two days ahead of schedule.

