Mumbai weather LIVE Updates: Hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar kills 8
Mumbai weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains and dust storm hit Mumbai on Monday. Several incidents of trees and hoardings collapse, traffic jam were reported from across Mumbai city .
Mumbai weather LIVE Updates: At least four people died and 65 others were injured after a massive hoarding fell on a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday. The incident was reported as heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the city Monday afternoon.