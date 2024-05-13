Mumbai weather LIVE Updates: At least four people died and 65 others were injured after a massive hoarding fell on a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday. The incident was reported as heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the city Monday afternoon.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said 67 people have been rescued and efforts are underway to rescue those trapped.

In a sudden change of weather, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed brief heavy showers along with dust storm and lightning. Though rains brought a relief from sweltering heat, incidents of trees collapse, water logging, traffic jam were reported from across the maximum city.

Here are latest developments related to the Mumbai weather news:

8:40 pm: Family member of one of the injured said, "One of our neighbors has got injured in the incident. I received a call from him. We immediately reached the incident site. He is badly injured..." Watch video here

8:30 pm: ₹5 lakh financial assistance to victims of Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident - Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the state government will take care of the treatment of those who are injured in the incident. " ₹5 lakh will be given to the family of those who have lost their lives. I have directed the concerned authorities to audit for all such hoardings in Mumbai...," he added. He said rescuing the people is the priority.

8:27 pm: Hoarding collapse viral video - Those injured in the hoarding collapse incident at Pantnagar near Eastern Express Highway (EEH) have been rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

8:25 pm: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis reacts - Reacting to the hoarding collapse incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that he has ordered an inquiry in the incident. He said, “...There will be an investigation regarding what kind of permission they have for this hoarding, whether they had this permission or not..."

“Since there is a petrol pump, the rescue operation is going on carefully. The whole focus is on the rescue operation. There seems to be several irregularities. Who gave the permissions will be checked. Some notices were served, and why no action was taken will also be checked," said Fadnavis speaking to media.

8:23 pm: Audit of all hoardings in Mumbai to be done - Fadnavis said, “The CM has directed that a proper audit of all the hoardings in Mumbai be done by BMC to mitigate such incidents in future. Whovever has done this kind of ignorance, strict action will be taken against them."

"Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing," said Fadnavis in a tweet.

8:20 pm: Mumbai civic body reacts: According to PTI, the BMC said that it is going to file a complaint against advertising company for the incident. In the post on X, the BMC said, “As of now, 60 people have been rescued from the accident site and taken to the hospital. Four people have succumbed to death in this unfortunate incident."

8:15 pm: Trees collapse: Several incidents of trees collapsing were reported in the city after a brief spell of shower. Some of the residents from Mulund also shared videos and photos of uprooted trees blocking the route and urged BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help them.

"BMC was so unprepared this time. Very disappointing," said a user on X. Another Mulund resident said they can't go out of building using any vehicles as uprooted trees in Mahakali Nagar blocked the road.

8:05 pm: Metal structure collapse: In another incident, a tall metal structure opposite a building collapses in Wadala area.

8:00 pm: Auto rickshaw driver injured: A coconut tree fell on an au autorickshaw driver at Meghwadi Naka in Jogeshwri moments after he was leaving from the place after dropping a passenger. According to PTI, the driver, identified as Hayat Khan, was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, his condition is said to be serious.

