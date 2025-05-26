Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Trains, flights impacted as monsoon triggers heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall paralysed Mumbai on Monday, bringing mundane life to a standstill. Waterlogging due to incessant rainfall disrupted traffic and flight services in the city on Monday. Local trains were also delayed and some trains were rescheduled in the wake of heavy downpour.

IMD weather forecast for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday. The weather department issued an orange alert, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall", in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued other parts of Maharashtra on Monday.

Monsoon arrival

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon further advanced over some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland on May 25.

