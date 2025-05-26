Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Trains, flights impacted as monsoon triggers heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall paralysed Mumbai on Monday, bringing mundane life to a standstill. Waterlogging due to incessant rainfall disrupted traffic and flight services in the city on Monday. Local trains were also delayed and some trains were rescheduled in the wake of heavy downpour.
IMD weather forecast for Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday. The weather department issued an orange alert, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall", in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued other parts of Maharashtra on Monday.
Monsoon arrival
Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon further advanced over some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland on May 25.
In the western suburbs, Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz recorded the highest rainfall of 25 mm, followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. The HE Ward Office logged 18 mm, the HW Ward Office 16 mm, while Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. Chakal Municipal School and Malvani Fire Station measured 14 mm and 12 mm, with Versova Pumping Station receiving 11 mm, reported ANI.
In the eastern suburbs, Collector Colony in Chembur recorded 13 mm of rainfall, with Chembur Fire Station and MW Ward Office receiving 9 mm each. In central Mumbai, Britania SWD and Sewri Koliwada logged 12 mm, while Gokhale Road Municipal School recorded 11 mm, the report added.
Heavy rainfall drenches parts of the city, causing waterlogging in the Andheri Subway following intense showers.
Severe waterlogging reported on Parel roads following heavy downpour in parts of the city.
Heavy rain in Navi Mumbai forces commuters to struggle through waterlogged roads.