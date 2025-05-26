Subscribe

Mumbai weather LIVE updates: Trains, flights impacted as monsoon triggers heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai weather LIVE: Mumbai experienced heavy rain on Monday, with authorities saying local trains were running at “cautious speed”.

Akriti Anand, Garvit Bhirani
Updated26 May 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai rains: Heavy rain in the Santacruz area of the eastern suburb of Mumbai on Wednesday.
Mumbai rains: Heavy rain in the Santacruz area of the eastern suburb of Mumbai on Wednesday.(Hindustan Times)

Heavy rainfall paralysed Mumbai on Monday, bringing mundane life to a standstill. Waterlogging due to incessant rainfall disrupted traffic and flight services in the city on Monday. Local trains were also delayed and some trains were rescheduled in the wake of heavy downpour.

IMD weather forecast for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday. The weather department issued an orange alert, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall", in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued other parts of Maharashtra on Monday.

Monsoon arrival

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon further advanced over some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland on May 25.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Mumbai weather

Follow updates here:
26 May 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Mumbai weather LIVE: Eastern, Western Suburbs and Central Mumbai witness varied rainfall levels

In the western suburbs, Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz recorded the highest rainfall of 25 mm, followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. The HE Ward Office logged 18 mm, the HW Ward Office 16 mm, while Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. Chakal Municipal School and Malvani Fire Station measured 14 mm and 12 mm, with Versova Pumping Station receiving 11 mm, reported ANI.

In the eastern suburbs, Collector Colony in Chembur recorded 13 mm of rainfall, with Chembur Fire Station and MW Ward Office receiving 9 mm each. In central Mumbai, Britania SWD and Sewri Koliwada logged 12 mm, while Gokhale Road Municipal School recorded 11 mm, the report added.

Advertisement
26 May 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Mumbai weather LIVE: Andheri receives heavy rain, subway waterlogged | Video

Heavy rainfall drenches parts of the city, causing waterlogging in the Andheri Subway following intense showers.

 

26 May 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Mumbai weather LIVE: Parel experiences severe road waterlogging due to heavy rain | Watch

Severe waterlogging reported on Parel roads following heavy downpour in parts of the city.

Advertisement
26 May 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Mumbai weather LIVE: Commuters make their way through waterlogged roads in Navi Mumbai | Watch

Heavy rain in Navi Mumbai forces commuters to struggle through waterlogged roads.

 

26 May 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Mumbai weather LIVE: Trains running late, flights disrupted as rainfall lashes across the city

The local trains in Mumbai experienced delays, while both traffic and flight services were interrupted due to heavy rainfall that lashed the capital of Maharashtra on Monday. Significant waterlogging occurred in various low-lying regions of Mumbai and on railway tracks.

Advertisement
26 May 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Mumbai weather LIVE: Mumbai records significant rainfall

According to BMC data, several areas in Mumbai recorded significant rainfall. In the western suburbs, Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz received the highest rainfall at 25 mm, followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. HE Ward Office logged 18 mm, HW Ward Office 16 mm, while Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. Chakal Municipal School and Malvani Fire Station measured 14 mm and 12 mm, with Versova Pumping Station at 11 mm.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai weather LIVE updates: Trains, flights impacted as monsoon triggers heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra
Read Next Story