Mumbai weather: Red alert issued as IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday

After several days of relentless monsoon showers that have disrupted transport services and inundated parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai.
The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated spells of extremely heavy precipitation over the weekend.
The agency has placed Mumbai under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, signalling the likelihood of severe weather conditions that could affect normal life, civic infrastructure, and transport networks across the financial capital.
Neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have also been placed under the highest category of weather warning.
According to the IMD's district wise forecast released on Friday afternoon, Mumbai is expected to receive widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours on 4 and 5 July. The weather bureau classified the probability of the forecast as “very likely”.
The latest warning comes after Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall activity throughout the week following the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon. Several parts of the city reported waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruptions to suburban railway services, while authorities remained on alert over the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas.
Rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours has already been substantial. According to data released by civic authorities, several parts of Mumbai received more than 150 mm of rainfall, with Mandavi Fire Station registering the highest accumulation. The continuing downpour has also prompted warnings of high tide conditions along the city's coastline, raising concerns about urban flooding during peak rainfall periods.
The IMD has warned that weather conditions are expected to remain adverse beyond the weekend. Forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai on Monday, while heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in parts of the city on Tuesday.
Civic authorities and disaster management agencies have advised residents to monitor official weather updates closely and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Emergency response teams have been placed on alert as officials prepare for potential waterlogging, traffic disruptions and localised flooding.
Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have similarly been placed under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, while Raigad district remains under a red alert for Friday and Saturday.
The latest forecast underscores the intensification of monsoon activity across the Konkan region, with meteorologists warning that rainfall activity is likely to remain vigorous over Maharashtra's coastal districts through the beginning of next week
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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