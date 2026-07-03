Mumbai weather: Red alert issued as IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday

After several days of relentless monsoon showers that have disrupted transport services and inundated parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai.
The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated spells of extremely heavy precipitation over the weekend.
The agency has placed Mumbai under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, signalling the likelihood of severe weather conditions that could affect normal life, civic infrastructure, and transport networks across the financial capital.
Neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have also been placed under the highest category of weather warning.
According to the IMD's district wise forecast released on Friday afternoon, Mumbai is expected to receive widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours on 4 and 5 July. The weather bureau classified the probability of the forecast as “very likely”.
The latest warning comes after Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall activity throughout the week following the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon. Several parts of the city reported waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruptions to suburban railway services, while authorities remained on alert over the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas.
Rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours has already been substantial. According to data released by civic authorities, several parts of Mumbai received more than 150 mm of rainfall, with Mandavi Fire Station registering the highest accumulation. The continuing downpour has also prompted warnings of high tide conditions along the city's coastline, raising concerns about urban flooding during peak rainfall periods.
The IMD has warned that weather conditions are expected to remain adverse beyond the weekend. Forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Mumbai on Monday, while heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue in parts of the city on Tuesday.
Civic authorities and disaster management agencies have advised residents to monitor official weather updates closely and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Emergency response teams have been placed on alert as officials prepare for potential waterlogging, traffic disruptions and localised flooding.
Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have similarly been placed under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday due to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, while Raigad district remains under a red alert for Friday and Saturday.
The latest forecast underscores the intensification of monsoon activity across the Konkan region, with meteorologists warning that rainfall activity is likely to remain vigorous over Maharashtra's coastal districts through the beginning of next week