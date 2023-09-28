The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm activity in Mumbai on Thursday evening with 50-60 mm rains per hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganpati Visarjan proceedings are likely to be impacted due to change in weather.

According to the weather department, flash floods are possible due to very intense spell.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts for Thursday.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over one or two places of Mumbai and Palghar.

"Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning over isolated places of Thane and Raigad," the weather department said.

During the last 24 hours, the city of Mumbai has seen 30 mm rainfall.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri.

"Heavy rainfall alongwith thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over isolated places of Ratnagiri on Thursday," IMD said in its forecast.

According to Skymetweather.com, a Cyclonic Circulation is over the Konkan coast and Goa will remain there for the next two to three days. Mumbai is expected to see moderate rains even in the next coming days. This activity will continue with decent showers until October 2.

On Wednesday, the IMD had announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southeast monsoon from the country from September 25.

A report by ANI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying that there was a delay of about 8 days in the withdrawal of the southeast monsoon.

On Tuesday, the IMD had said that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and adjoining western India in the next two to three days.

Since June 1, total rainfall in India has been 6% lower at 805.3 mm against the normal of 853.4, IMD data showed.

With agency inputs.

