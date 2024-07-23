Mumbai rains: Several parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city for Tuesday, July 24

Mumbai weather today: Several parts of the 'Maximum City' witnessed heavy downpours this morning as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall in many parts of Mumbai is likely to continue for the rest of the day, with a possibility of wind speeds reaching 45-55 mph.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until July 26, predicting heavy rainfall. Additionally, Thane, Nandurbarh, Nasik, Palghar, Amravati, Akola, etc are also on Yellow alert on Tuesday, July 23.

“Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45- 55 kmph are very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 deg. C. and 24 deg. C," said IMD in its local forecast for Mumbai and suburbs.

Mumbai weather today In its weather update, shared on X, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has warned Mumbaikars of moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. There will also be the possibility of heavy rain in isolated places.

“High Tide - 13:29 hours - 4.69 Meter. Low Tide - 19:38 hours - 1.31 Meter. High Tide - (Next Day - 24.07.2024) 01:30 hours - 4.07 Meter. Low Tide - (Next Day - 24.07.2024) 07:17 hours - 0.44 Meter," wrote BMC in its post on X.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks. Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. The police, in its advisory, said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, number 100 has also been issued. Due to heavy rainfall, several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged causing traffic jams on key routes.

IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra districts The IMD kept Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Satara on red alert for today, indicating heavy rainfall in the two districts on Tuesday, July 23. Meanwhile, Raigad will be on red alert on Wednesday, July 24.

