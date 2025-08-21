Rains in Mumbai today? IMD issues yellow alert after days of heavy rains; here's what it means

Mumbai rains: The torrential rains over the last few days brought Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai, to a standstill after waterlogging was reported at various places, and local train services were hit. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday for Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

Advertisement

Rainfall intensity in the metropolis is expected to lessen beginning Thursday, as per IMD, providing relief to Mumbaikars. Light to moderate rain could take place at most places in the districts of Konkan, while moderate rain is expected to occur at many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at a few places in the North Madhya Maharashtra districts. Marathwada is likely to witness light showers.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to X and said, “Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in City & Suburbs.”

Advertisement

Mumbai weather today: Are educational institutions open and train services functional? Educational institutions like schools and colleges across much of Mumbai are set to remain open today, operating according to their standard timetables. The resumption of most of the local train services, Mumbai’s crucial transport network, has brought relief to daily commuters.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Western Railway announced on X that three local train services have been cancelled due to waterlogging in Mumbai. The affected services for 21 August include the following MEMU trains:

61002 Diva–Boisar

61001 Boisar–Vasai Road

61003 Vasai Road–Diva

Advertisement

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The overall rain situation in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra is pretty much under control, though some areas were still witnessing heavy rainfall.”

He added that all required measures for disaster management were being put in place, saying that NDRF and SDRF personnel were being stationed in areas hit by heavy rain.