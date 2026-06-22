Mumbai Weather Today: IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain likely to return; check forecast this week

Mumbai is expected to see mixed weather on 22 June. Clouds will dominate for most hours though rain remains firmly in the picture.

The morning started warm and sticky. Temperatures started near 29°C with mostly cloudy skies. Light rain will develop during the late morning period and briefly cool conditions.

Rain is expected to remain scattered rather than continuous. Showers are most likely during the afternoon, especially around 2 PM. Forecast guidance suggests rain or thundershowers may develop later in the day as moisture builds across the region.

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“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph),” expects IMD report.

Despite cloud cover, temperatures will stay elevated. The city may touch 34°C during peak afternoon hours, according to AccuWeather. However, conditions could feel significantly hotter.

The RealFeel temperature is projected to climb above 40°C at times. Heat index values may remain uncomfortable through early afternoon.

Wind conditions may offer some relief. South-westerly winds are expected to strengthen gradually during the day. Speeds may increase from around 13 kmph during the morning to above 20 kmph later.

Humidity is likely to remain high throughout. That combination of warmth and moisture may create muggy conditions even during cloudy spells.

Rain activity appears uneven across the day. Morning showers may stay light and localised. Afternoon conditions look more favourable for broader rain development.

By the evening, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures may ease slightly to around 30°C. Rain chances continue into the late evening hours.

A brief spell of rain is possible around 10 PM, predicts AccuWeather. Wind gusts could approach 30 kmph during the night period.

The broader 7-day outlook also remains rain-heavy. Forecasts indicate recurring rain or thundershowers across Mumbai this week. Thunderstorm alerts have been highlighted for parts of the week, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

Mumbai Weather This Week According to AccuWeather, there is a 89% chance of rain today. Residents planning outdoor travel should carry umbrellas and stay flexible with schedules. Road users may encounter sudden showers and slower traffic during afternoon hours.

Air quality remains broadly fair for now. However, humidity and intermittent rain may reduce outdoor comfort.

Mumbai’s monsoon pattern remains active. Today may not bring relentless rain. But, showers are expected to return before the day ends.