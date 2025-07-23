Mumbai weather today: Landslide wreaks havoc in Bhandup area after heavy rains, destroys homes in seconds | Viral Video

A video went viral on Tuesday, capturing the dramatic collapse of several houses and walls on a hillside within seconds. The incident was triggered by a landslide amid the ongoing downpour in Mumbai, leaving residents in distress.

The officials from the administration rushed to the scene and cleared the rubble. To avoid any further similar situation, nearby houses were also evacuated. The incident reportedly took place behind Omega High School at 7 pm in Khindipada Bhandup area. There have been no casualties reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert for Wednesday. According to the forecast, high tides are expected at 11:09 a.m. with a height of 4.40 meters and again at 10:57 p.m. at 3.75 meters. Low tides are predicted at 5:10 p.m. with a height of 1.84 meters on July 23, and at 5:06 a.m. on July 24, with the tide receding to 0.50 meter.

Andheri subway closed The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert for various districts in the state, including more showers in upcoming days. Mumbai Traffic Police stated that Andheri Subway will be shut citing severe waterlogging.

The traffic police mentioned, "Due to 1-1.5 ft water logging, the Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted via the Gokhale Bridge & Thackeray Bridge.”

IMD has warned of over 150 mm of rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours, raising the waterlogging and traffic disruptions risks in many areas.

In the last 24 hours, authorities have received reports of at least 11 tree fall incidents, with the highest number — 8 cases, occurring in the western suburbs. Additionally, Mumbai has also witnessed 7 instances of electrical short circuits.

Central and Habour line trains faced delays due to downpour. Although, Western line trains are operating as usual, according to reports.