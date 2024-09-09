Mumbai weather: Devotees set to embrace rainy Ganesh Utsav; IMD predicts showers till September 14

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 will see large crowds in Mumbai, with the IMD predicting pleasant rain showers. Temperatures are expected to be between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius, with occasional moderate rain anticipated in the city and suburbs over the next few days.

Livemint
Updated9 Sep 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Devotees in Mumbai will gear for a rainy Ganesh Utsav as the weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall in the upcoming days
Devotees in Mumbai will gear for a rainy Ganesh Utsav as the weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall in the upcoming days(AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lakhs of devotees from across the state arrive in Mumbai to witness the grand celebration of Ganesh Utsav in September. This year's Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the city are expected to be accompanied by pleasant episodes of rain showers. The India Meteorological Centre has predicted mild rainfall in Mumbai in the coming days.

According to the IMD update, Mumbai will likely witness occasional moderate rain spells in the city and suburbs in the next one to two days. Meanwhile, minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs. Maximum & minimum temperatures were very likely to be around 31 deg. C and 27 deg. C respectively,” IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in its latest bulletin.

Mumbai weather today

Weather in Mumbai will likely remain pleasant on Monday, as the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of occasional moderate spells of rain. Weather is likely to remain humid, with a temperature between 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai rains expected till September 14

The Maximum city will likely experience cloudy weather with moderate rainfall in the next five days. The temperature will drop slightly in the coming days.

There is a higher possibility of more rain in Mumbai on 13th and 14th September, the peak days of the ongoing Ganesha festival. Lakhs of devotees arrive Mumbai to visit iconic Ganesh pandals and seek blessings of the Ganpati Bappa. Lal Bagh ka Raja, Gold Ganesha of Mumbai of GSB Seva Mandal, Ganesh Gali Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja, Chintamani, Khetwadicha Ganraj, Andhericha Raja, Girgaon Cha Raja, etc are a few famous Ganesh pandals of Mumbai. The festive spirit of the city remains at its peak throughout the Ganesh Festival especially during the first and last day of the festival.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai weather: Devotees set to embrace rainy Ganesh Utsav; IMD predicts showers till September 14

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue