Mumbai weather: Devotees set to embrace rainy Ganesh Utsav; IMD predicts showers till September 14

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lakhs of devotees from across the state arrive in Mumbai to witness the grand celebration of Ganesh Utsav in September. This year's Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the city are expected to be accompanied by pleasant episodes of rain showers. The India Meteorological Centre has predicted mild rainfall in Mumbai in the coming days.

According to the IMD update, Mumbai will likely witness occasional moderate rain spells in the city and suburbs in the next one to two days. Meanwhile, minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs. Maximum & minimum temperatures were very likely to be around 31 deg. C and 27 deg. C respectively,” IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in its latest bulletin.

Mumbai weather today Weather in Mumbai will likely remain pleasant on Monday, as the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of occasional moderate spells of rain. Weather is likely to remain humid, with a temperature between 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai rains expected till September 14 The Maximum city will likely experience cloudy weather with moderate rainfall in the next five days. The temperature will drop slightly in the coming days.

There is a higher possibility of more rain in Mumbai on 13th and 14th September, the peak days of the ongoing Ganesha festival. Lakhs of devotees arrive Mumbai to visit iconic Ganesh pandals and seek blessings of the Ganpati Bappa. Lal Bagh ka Raja, Gold Ganesha of Mumbai of GSB Seva Mandal, Ganesh Gali Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja, Chintamani, Khetwadicha Ganraj, Andhericha Raja, Girgaon Cha Raja, etc are a few famous Ganesh pandals of Mumbai. The festive spirit of the city remains at its peak throughout the Ganesh Festival especially during the first and last day of the festival.