Mumbai weather update: Heavy rain expected today, city on ‘orange’ alert2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Mumbai rains: Santa Cruz area has recorded 86 mm of rainfall since Monday morning and downpour is expected today as well.
Mumbai rains: Santa Cruz area has recorded 86 mm of rainfall since Monday morning and downpour is expected today as well.
Listen to this article
Several parts on Mumbai are being battered by heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours as the weather office has informed that Santa Cruz area has recorded 86 mm of rainfall since Monday morning and downpour is expected today, Tuesday, as well.