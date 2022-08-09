Several parts on Mumbai are being battered by heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours as the weather office has informed that Santa Cruz area has recorded 86 mm of rainfall since Monday morning and downpour is expected today, Tuesday, as well.

Taking to Twitter, the Skymet Weather said, “In the last 21 hours, between 8.30 am to 5.30 am today, #Mumbai's Santa Cruz has recorded 86 mm of rains. Expect heavy rains today as well."

On Monday, a tree, planted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai, fell due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, said a civil official as quoted by news agency PTI. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later in the day managed to replant the fallen tree.

The weather department on Sunday said that Mumbai is expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. Mumbai will remain on ‘orange’ alert from 8 August till August 11, HindustanTimes has reported citing weather department.

The report also stated that Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert.

As per Skymet Weather, “One or two heavy spells can be seen on August 8, some heavy rains may be seen on a frequent basis. Rains will pick up even more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers can be seen. August 9th is a Tuesday that can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains."

According to IMD, Isolated/scattered extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 8-10 August.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said, “Climate change has hampered the ability of forecasting agencies to accurately predict severe events and the India Meteorological Department is installing more radars and upgrading its high-performance computing system to meet the challenge."

The impact-based forecast will improve to become "more granular, specific and accurate" by 2025 and IMD will be able to provide forecasts up to panchayat level clusters and specific areas in cities in the coming years, the IMD chief said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has received 27 per cent more rains than normal recorded in the months of June and July, despite the dull start to the monsoon season this year, the IMD said, adding that the state had received 677.5 mm rainfall till July 31, which is 27 per cent more than its normal figures.