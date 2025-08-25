Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rainfall lashes Maharashtra's capital; waterlogging in several areas | WATCH

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, August 25, leading to waterlogging in various areas of the city. The city has been witnessing a continuous spell of rain for the last two days after a short break in heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, cautioning that more rain is expected to hit the city from Tuesday onwards.

IMD forecast for the upcoming days 22–25 August: Mumbai is expected to experience mostly cloudy skies with moderate rain. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 30°C, dipping to 25–26°C at night.

26 August: The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert, forecasting widespread showers across the city.

27–28 August: Rainy conditions will persist midweek, though without any formal warning. Temperatures will ease slightly, ranging between 28°C and 25°C.

Mumbai experienced calmer weather over the weekend after a week of heavy rainfall. Last week, heavy showers caused widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and delays in local train services, bringing many areas to a standstill.

Delhi rains Heavy rains lashed across Delhi-NCR on Monday morning. The IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on Sunday, which will remain valid until 8:30 AM today. The regional Meteorological department issued a warning on X that said, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi, NCR.”

In the latest weather forecast, IMD predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers….The maximum and minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4 °C.”

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, 484 roads, including two national highways, will be closed on Monday, August 25 due to heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning in some parts of the state till August 30.