Mumbai weather update: Incessant rains slows down city's traffic, details here

Mumbai weather update: Incessant rains slows down city's traffic, details here1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
Areas in Mumbai where people were facing waterlogging issues in Mumbai include, Andheri, Lower Parel, Hindmata, Kings Circle and others.
Areas in Mumbai where people were facing waterlogging issues in Mumbai include, Andheri, Lower Parel, Hindmata, Kings Circle and others.
With incessant rains splashing over the financial capital, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar since last couple of days, issues like waterlogging, traffic jams and others halted the speed.
With incessant rains splashing over the financial capital, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar since last couple of days, issues like waterlogging, traffic jams and others halted the speed.
The Mumbai Traffic Police, on 10 August, informed that due to bad roads on the southbound Western Expressway, vehicular movement is slow on the Vakola Bridge to Milan subway.
The Mumbai Traffic Police, on 10 August, informed that due to bad roads on the southbound Western Expressway, vehicular movement is slow on the Vakola Bridge to Milan subway.
Areas in Mumbai where people were facing waterlogging issues include, Andheri, Lower Parel, Hindmata, Kings Circle and others.
Areas in Mumbai where people were facing waterlogging issues include, Andheri, Lower Parel, Hindmata, Kings Circle and others.
Meanwhile, the BMC also alarmed about the moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the morning of Wednesday. There is a high possibility that gusty winds, with an occasional strong wind reaching 40-50 kmph is most likely.
Meanwhile, the BMC also alarmed about the moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the morning of Wednesday. There is a high possibility that gusty winds, with an occasional strong wind reaching 40-50 kmph is most likely.
Also it alerted about the high tide that may cross 4.34 metres on Wednesday at around 10:46 am, while will be 3.81 metres at 10.39 am. The low tidal waves may reach 1.83 metre at 4.46 pm. Precautionary steps have been taken by the administration to ensure safety of citizens.
Also it alerted about the high tide that may cross 4.34 metres on Wednesday at around 10:46 am, while will be 3.81 metres at 10.39 am. The low tidal waves may reach 1.83 metre at 4.46 pm. Precautionary steps have been taken by the administration to ensure safety of citizens.
The IMD had forecast moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs for the next 24 hours with a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. It has also issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane while a 'red' alert has been issued for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur.
The IMD had forecast moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs for the next 24 hours with a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. It has also issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane while a 'red' alert has been issued for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur.
Till 12 August, IMD issued a red alert for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions. For Marathwada, south central Maharashtra and south Konkan, IMD issued a red alert.
Till 12 August, IMD issued a red alert for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions. For Marathwada, south central Maharashtra and south Konkan, IMD issued a red alert.