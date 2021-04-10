OPEN APP
Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and the subsequent weekend lockdown in the state to contain it, Mumbai's civic body on Saturday relaxed Covid-19 rules for selling liquor in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed wine shops to sell liquor as per the License issued to concerned shops.

In the order, it said that they can sell liquor only through home delivery service between 7.00 am to 8.00 pm and delivery executives must follow COVID-19 protocols.

BMC chief I S Chahal said the delivery person should wear a mask and sanitise his hands regularly.

The weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring under control the COVID-19 surge, has elicited a positive response from people so far with the streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, wearing a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

However, at some locations in the state, including some market areas in Mumbai, people were seen flouting social distancing and other norms by gathering at one place in large numbers.

The first weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The announcement about the weekend lockdown had been made on Sunday, when the state government also declared some other restrictions, like night curfew during the week days and prohibitory orders during the day time as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan. The weekend lockdown and other curbs will continue till April 30.

In the country's financial capital, some areas like south Mumbai were completely deserted due to the lockdown. But people in some other pockets of the city, like the market areas in the central parts and some suburbs in the eastern parts, could be seen stepping out of their houses and also crowding at some points.

A large number of people were seen in Dadar vegetable market, with many of them not even wearing face masks, eyewitnesses said.

At many places in the city, people also made a beeline outside liquor shops.

Mumbai police have deployed personnel to ensure that people adhere to the rules.

