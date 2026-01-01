Mumbai welcomes New Year 2026 with rain amid chilly weather – Check IMD forecast

Mumbai, Maharashtra, welcomed the new year 2026 with a spell of rain early on Thursday morning, January 1. A light to moderate rain spell was recorded in several areas, including Mulund and Dadar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs throughout the day.

The rain, in the chilly weather, is expected to help reduce air pollution levels in the city. Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) is currently at 122, in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

Mumbai wakes up to a rainy morning On New Year's Day, early birds were greeted with drizzling rain in several areas of Mumbai. According to Times Now, Mumbai residents began reporting heavier spells on social media as the morning progressed.

Visuals of rain-soaked streets and cloudy Mumbai skies have been flooding social media platforms.

The rain also brought the city's temperature down to 21°C, adding a winter chill to the typically humid weather.

Advertisement

IMD forecast for Mumbai In its latest forecast at 8 AM on January 1, the weather agency has predicted light rains for Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours. The

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29 °C and 16°C over the next two days.