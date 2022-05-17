Mumbai: Western Railways begins 12 AC local train services. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Western Railway zone has decided to introduce of 12 new AC services, taking the total number of AC services from 20 to 32 on Western Railway network
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) after looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section. The Western Railway zone has decided to introduce of 12 new AC services, taking the total number of AC services from 20 to 32 on Western Railway network.
The fares for AC local journey tickets have been substantially reduced from 5 May, . With this reduction there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals. The minimum single journey ticket upto 10 km costing ₹35/- only.
"For the comfort and convenience of the commuters, Western Railway has introduced 12 more AC local services from 16 May. Out of the additional 12 services being introduced, 6 services each are in Up and Down directions."
In the Up direction, there are 5 services between Virar and Churchgate, and one between Bhayandar and Churchgate. Similarly, in the Down direction, there are 4 services between Churchgate and Virar, one each between Churchgate – Bhayandar and Andheri – Virar.
Earlier, the Central Railway zone decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals on its main line with AC ones starting May 14. As per a release issued by the Central Railway, it has also decided to operate 14 additional AC local services on Sundays and nominated holidays. "Considering the overwhelming response and increased demand for AC locals on the main line, we have decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the harbour line," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway. The Central Railway ferries over 35 lakh passengers on the suburban services on four different corridors, including main line that runs between CSMT and Kasara/Khopoli stations and harbour line that runs between CSMT and Goregaon/Panvel stations.
