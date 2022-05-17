Mumbai: Western Railways begins 12 AC local train services. Details here

Earlier, the Central Railway zone decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals on its main line with AC ones starting May 14. As per a release issued by the Central Railway, it has also decided to operate 14 additional AC local services on Sundays and nominated holidays. "Considering the overwhelming response and increased demand for AC locals on the main line, we have decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the harbour line," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway. The Central Railway ferries over 35 lakh passengers on the suburban services on four different corridors, including main line that runs between CSMT and Kasara/Khopoli stations and harbour line that runs between CSMT and Goregaon/Panvel stations.