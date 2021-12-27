Mumbai: Western Railways to run 5 unreserved special trains. Details here

2 min read.Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 11:41 AM ISTLivemint
Western Railway has decided to run five Unreserved Special Trains to various destinations over Mumbai Division to facilitate daily commuters
The special train will run in five routes: Bandra terminus to Vapi; Valsad to Bandra Terminus; Virar to Valsad; Vapi to Virar, and Virar to Surat
Western Railway has decided to run five Unreserved Special Trains to various destinations over Mumbai Division to facilitate daily commuters. The special train will run in five routes: Bandra terminus to Vapi; Valsad to Bandra Terminus; Virar to Valsad; Vapi to Virar, and Virar to Surat. The service will be operated daily, the Western Railway said in a statement. Passengers need to follow all Covid-related SOPs during boarding, travelling and while reaching the station, it added.
Here's a schedule of five unreserved special trains to various destinations:
The train will depart at 9:15 AM and will arrive at the destination at 1:25 PM. Halts: Andheri, Borivali, Bhayandar, vasai Road, Virar, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad, Bordi Road, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad and Karambeli stations
Valsad-Bandra Terminus
The train will depart at 4:35 PM and will arrive at 9:10 PM. Halts: Atul, Pardi, Udvada, Vapi, Karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam, Bordi Road, Gholwad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Boisar, Palghar, Kelve Road, Saphale, Vaitarna, Virar, Vasai road, Borivali, and Andheri stations.
Virar-Valsad
The train will depart at 11:30 AM and will arrive at 3:00 PM. Halts: Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad, Karambeli, Vapi, Udvada, Pardi and Atul stations.
The train will depart at 2:00 PM and will arrive at 4:20 PM. Halts: karambeli, Bhilad, Sanjan, Umargam, Gholwad, Dahanu Road, Vangaon, Boisar, Palghar, Kelve Road, saphale and Vaitarna stations.
Virar-Surat
The train will depart at 5:05 PM and will arrive at 11:20 PM. From Surat to Virar, the train will depart at 4:14 AM and will reach Virar at 9:55 AM. Halts: Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad, Umargam, Sanjan, Bhilad, Karambeli, Vapi, Udvada, pardi, Atul, Valsad, Dungri, Bilimora Jn, Amalsad, Vedchha, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin, Bhestan and Udhna Jn stations.
For more information, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, the Western Railway added.
